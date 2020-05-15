AG Paxton Asks Texas Supreme Court to Stay Order Expanding Mail-In Voting      

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today asked the Texas Supreme Court to immediately stay an order by the Court of Appeals for the Fourteenth Judicial District, which reinstated a Travis County District Court order allowing anyone in Travis County to vote by mail using special protections intended to aid only those with true disabilities or sicknesses. The Fourteenth Court correctly concluded that the trial court’s order was superseded, but it incorrectly allowed the order to go into effect anyway. Attorney General Paxton also filed a petition asking the Texas Supreme Court to uphold the State’s automatic right, guaranteed by the Legislature, to stay temporary injunctions from lower courts upon filing an appeal.

Read a copy of the filing for stay here.

Read a copy of the petition here.