6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Nevada, shaking felt hundreds of miles away

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – May 15, 2020 – An early Friday morning earthquake near Tonopah, Nevada, was strong enough to be felt over 300 miles away in areas such as Bakersfield, California. The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:03 a.m., PDT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and had a depth of 2.5 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the small town of Tonopah, located about three hours north of Las Vegas. Tonopah is home to the Tonopah Test Range, home of the U.S. Air Force’s test site of experimental and classified aircraft and famous for its connection with Area 51 enthusiasts.

​​​In Esmeralda, Nevada, aftershocks in the same area were recorded within 15 minutes ranging from 3.8 to a strength of 4.9. This is the third 3.0 magnitude earthquake in the last 10 days for the region, according to the LA Times.

According to contributed reports from the USGS, residents as far east as Salt Lake City, Utah, reported feeling the quake and as far southwest as San Diego, a 750-mile range of reported impacts.

This is a developing story.

