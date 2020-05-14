Houston Grand Opera announces new online summer camp Discover Opera

Virtual offering begins June 16 for youth ages 13-18

What: Houston Grand Opera’s HGOco announces a new online virtual camp, Discover Opera. Youth ages 13-18 are invited to embark on a journey to learn songs appropriate for auditions, develop fluency in the International Phonetic Alphabet, download the experiences from opera’s biggest stars, practice stage combat and movement to fight off villains, and strengthen acting skills in an online expedition of vocal prowess.

Due to public health and safety concerns, HGO canceled Sing Move Play, Create an Opera, and Art of Opera camps originally scheduled for June 2020. Previously registered campers wishing to transfer their tuition should contact hgoco@hgo.org.

Who: HGOco connects HGO’s creative resources with Houston’s diverse and vibrant community. The “co” in HGOco stands for company, community, and collaboration. HGOco’s innovative and engaging programs take place throughout the greater Houston area—in schools, parks, community landmarks, alternative performance spaces, and at the Wortham Theater Center, providing opportunities for community members of all ages to explore, engage, and learn through the inspiring art of opera. When: June 16- July 2

3 days a week (Tuesday-Thursdays)

9:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., with multiple breaks during the day

Where: Online platforms, including Zoom

Tariff: $400 to $600—financial assistance is available for those that demonstrate need.

To learn more, please visit https://www.houstongrandopera.org/community-programs/hgoco-event/opera-camp

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. HGO is the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art to serve an ever-evolving audience, HGO has led the field in commissioning new works (68 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators.

The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and

innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering community engagement initiative, HGOco, has served as a model for other arts organizations.

The NEXUS Initiative is HGO’s multi-year ticket underwriting program that allows Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy opera without the barrier of price. Since 2007, NEXUS has enabled more than 250,000 Houstonians to experience superlative opera through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.