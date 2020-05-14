Harris County Jail Inmate Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

May 13, 2020 – A Harris County Jail inmate who tested positive for coronavirus died Wednesday.

The inmate — a man between the ages of 65-75 — was taken to the hospital on Friday after displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19. He had been in jail since last summer.

He is the third jail inmate to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Harris County institute of Forensic Sciences. The man’s name and other identifying information are being withheld in accordance with HIPAA privacy rules.

As of Wednesday, 1,513 Harris County Jail inmates have been tested for coronavirus. Of those, 718 have tested positive and 778 have tested negative. The rest are awaiting results. Of the 718 inmates who have tested positive since the pandemic began, 278 have recovered and 130 have shown no symptoms.

Seven inmates are currently hospitalized.