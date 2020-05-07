Attorney General Paxton Commends Texas Supreme Court for   Ordering the Release of Jailed Dallas Salon Owner  

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today commended the Texas Supreme Court for issuing an order granting the release of salon owner Shelley Luther, who was jailed for opening her salon and working in order to feed her family and assist employees with providing for their own families. This order comes on the heels of calls for release from both Attorney General Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott.

“The Texas Supreme Court correctly addressed Ms. Luther’s excessive punishment and unnecessary jailing. No Texan should face imprisonment for peacefully resisting an order that temporarily closed a lawful business and drastically limited their ability to provide for their family through no fault of their own,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texans must all work together to overcome this crisis, and ensuring freedom from excessive punishment is critical.”

Read the order here.