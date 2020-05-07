AG Paxton Issues Letter to Dallas County Judges in Defense of Outraged Texans

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today sent a letter to a group of Dallas County judges who spoke out against his call to release Shelley Luther from jail for opening her salon to feed her family. In the letter, he states that the judges mischaracterized the letter as “an ex parte communication” and also displayed a fundamental misunderstanding of Texas government.

“My office deeply values the separation of powers. Respect for that separation, and for Texas law, is exactly why I could not order Judge Moyé to release Ms. Luther. However, it is my sworn duty to defend the rule of law and advocate the interests of Texas citizens, which includes giving voice to the outrage shared across the state,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Judges are independent of the Executive Branch, but they are not independent of the people, and as stated in the Texas Constitution, all political power is rightfully inherent in the people.”

Read a copy of the letter here.