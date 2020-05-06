OAKBEND Medical Center’s Newly Graduated Nurses  Find New Ways To Help Patients  

Richmond, Tx…OakBend Medical Center’s Nurse Residency Program has a brand-new set of nurses. And, with these new grads came new ideas on how to help their patients.

According to the graduated, “As new nurses, we were always taught the importance of providing emotional support and a sense of hope to get our patients through their stay. This is done from a holistic standpoint which often involves the family. Patients loved ones can play a key role in their health outcome. When the coronavirus pandemic took over the United States, this challenged how we as nurses were going to still provide that holistic care. During rotations, we saw the challenges that patients were facing everyday with not being able to see and hear their loved ones. It was noticed when going in and out of patient’s rooms that there was a sense of not being motivated and the patients seemed down. This sparked an idea within our Nurse Residency program, to combine technology with healthcare and look towards video conferencing visits.”

The nurses in the residency program collaborated ideas and established a process to allow virtual visits with the patients. The gathered as many tablets as they could to help patients reach out to family. After providing video conferencing, Bianca Ascencion, one of the new graduates stated, “This gives them a sense of hope and security, knowing that someone is there, and they still have someone that cares for them.”

The class believes that the quote ,”Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring; all of which have the potential to turn a life around. —Leo Buscaglia” speaks to their chosen journey.

“OakBend is blessed to has this class of new nurses,” stated Marilyn Phillips, CNO and hospital Administrator, “their compassion and problem-solving abilities will guarantee their success as nurses.”

# # #

About OakBend Medical Center:

OakBend Medical Center is the last remaining independent, nonprofit hospital in the Greater Houston area, providing exceptional service with its three hospitals and many specialty centers. OakBend follows an innovative model of care that makes the patient the captain of the care team, up-ending the traditional approach to nursing where the doctors and nurses act as leaders of the team. This patient-centered care drives OakBend’s services and programs, including its signature No Wait ER, and the Jack and Billie Wendt Acute Care for the Elderly (ACE) unit.

We remain committed to developing the very best ways to care for our patients, ensuring a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.oakbendmedcenter.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Snapchat.