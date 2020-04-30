Simple Ways To Add CBD Products In Your Life  

CBD products seem to be the latest health care trend. It is not surprising then that many people want to test out and try taking CBD products for themselves. However, there is so much misinformation out there that it may be hard for you to know what CBD products you should buy and how to make consuming them a regular daily habit.

Fortunately, it is easier than you think to add CBD products to your daily routine. Here are some simple ways that you can integrate CBD consumption into your life and get the most out of this surging trend. But before going into detail and begin your search into how and what CBD products to add into your daily routine, you should first:

Ask Yourself Why You Need CBD

Many people like to take CBD because they say it helps relieve some of the symptoms of their illness. Some examples of illnesses that CBD may be able to help with are:

Chronic Pain

Anxiety

Insomnia

Hypertension

If it is clear in your mind about why you should take CBD products, it gets easier to find CBD solutions for your medical needs. However, if you are taking some medication already for your medical condition you should either stop taking that medication before using CBD products, or you can refrain from using CBD until you consult your doctor to get their permission to use CBD products.

Without further ado, read on to find out some simple ways to incorporate CBD products in your life.

Use Edible CBD in Your Daily Diet

There are actually many forms of edible CBD products. Some edible CBD products you will encounter online are:

CBD Oil – Usually this is taken sublingually, meaning you take a few drops of CBD oil under your tongue which is a relatively fast way of ingesting CBD. Some people also like to mix the CBD oil product directly into their food or drinks, especially if the aftertaste of the CBD is not desirable. You can also buy food products that already have CBD added to them during the food processing process. A good example of this is CBD-infused coffee.

– Usually this is taken sublingually, meaning you take a few drops of CBD oil under your tongue which is a relatively fast way of ingesting CBD. Some people also like to mix the CBD oil product directly into their food or drinks, especially if the aftertaste of the CBD is not desirable. You can also buy food products that already have CBD added to them during the food processing process. A good example of this is CBD-infused coffee. CBD Tincture – This is another method that allows you to mix a CBD product into your food or beverages daily. Be cautious though as this method has the strongest effects.

– This is another method that allows you to mix a CBD product into your food or beverages daily. Be cautious though as this method has the strongest effects. CBD Capsules – This product looks just like regular medicine so it is easy to take. One reason people like this option is because they don’t want to taste the CBD at all. Another reason is that some people don’t want the THC cannabinoid to be included in their CBD products. Another version of CBD capsules are the soft gel variety. These just work the same way as the capsules.

– This product looks just like regular medicine so it is easy to take. One reason people like this option is because they don’t want to taste the CBD at all. Another reason is that some people don’t want the THC cannabinoid to be included in their CBD products. Another version of CBD capsules are the soft gel variety. These just work the same way as the capsules. CBD Powder – You can mix the powder into your food or beverages if you prefer this over CBD oil and CBD tincture. The great benefit of this is that it is easier to monitor your CBD consumption with this method.

– You can mix the powder into your food or beverages if you prefer this over CBD oil and CBD tincture. The great benefit of this is that it is easier to monitor your CBD consumption with this method. CBD Gummies – Gummies come in two variants: either the CBD is mixed with the gummy ingredients prior to making them, or the CBD is just sprayed onto the gummy after processing it. The first method allows for the CBD to last longer in the gummy even when it is stored for some time. With the second method, the CBD stays for a shorter period of time on the gummy. You might also want to check the label if your CBD gummies are vegan – this means it was made from non-animal ingredients. There are also some brands of gummies that have vitamins added to their mixture which makes it ideal for some consumers who want more motivation to take gummies.

The reason some people prefer to consume edible CBD is because they may need to calm down during a stressful day. Others may choose to take edible CBD to treat specific symptoms of illnesses. And of course there are some who are “experimenting” with CBD just to see what the experience is like.

Using Non-Edible CBD Products Daily

Topical CBD – You can use either the creams or the lotions that have CBD in them for this method. You will just apply the cream or lotion onto your skin, depending on where you need the product to take effect. Your skin will absorb the CBD so that it can reach your muscles and nerves. If there is any pre-existing inflammation, you can use topical CBD for that as well. It is said that this method is most effective when you also rely on edible CBD and vaporizer CBD at the same time. Topical CBD remains on the skin – it does not enter the bloodstream – and aims to relieve pain in your muscles or joints, and is said to be effective on migraines, within minutes from application.

You can use either the creams or the lotions that have CBD in them for this method. You will just apply the cream or lotion onto your skin, depending on where you need the product to take effect. Your skin will absorb the CBD so that it can reach your muscles and nerves. If there is any pre-existing inflammation, you can use topical CBD for that as well. It is said that this method is most effective when you also rely on edible CBD and vaporizer CBD at the same time. Topical CBD remains on the skin – it does not enter the bloodstream – and aims to relieve pain in your muscles or joints, and is said to be effective on migraines, within minutes from application. CBD Salve – Though this is another topical CBD product, it deserves its own category because it relies on oils or waxes so that it can be applied to your skin. The creams do not use oils or waxes as their base – instead, they use simple water or perhaps aloe vera as the product base. Since a salve relies on lipids or waxes, it won’t wash off your skin with just water which is good for people who might get exposed to water but want their CBD product to stay on their skin.

– Though this is another topical CBD product, it deserves its own category because it relies on oils or waxes so that it can be applied to your skin. The creams do not use oils or waxes as their base – instead, they use simple water or perhaps aloe vera as the product base. Since a salve relies on lipids or waxes, it won’t wash off your skin with just water which is good for people who might get exposed to water but want their CBD product to stay on their skin. Suppository CBD – One way to use this suppository product is to insert it into the vagina because the walls of the female human vagina are mucous membranes which tend to absorb CBD quickly. It is said to relieve menstrual cramps this way. You can also insert a suppository into the anus, because that body part also has mucous membranes, if the pain is somewhere thereabouts.

– One way to use this suppository product is to insert it into the vagina because the walls of the female human vagina are mucous membranes which tend to absorb CBD quickly. It is said to relieve menstrual cramps this way. You can also insert a suppository into the anus, because that body part also has mucous membranes, if the pain is somewhere thereabouts. Vaporizer CBD – Basically this involves using a vaporizer so that you can inhale your CBD. This allows you to absorb the substance much faster, compared to the edible methods wherein CBD would have to pass through the digestive system first. However, the CBD will pass out of your system the fastest with this method, especially when compared with using edible CBD instead.

Basically this involves using a vaporizer so that you can inhale your CBD. This allows you to absorb the substance much faster, compared to the edible methods wherein CBD would have to pass through the digestive system first. However, the CBD will pass out of your system the fastest with this method, especially when compared with using edible CBD instead. CBD Spray – Some people rely on this method during sexual intercourse to foster arousal. The spray is applied on the vagina directly for this, as an alternative to suppositories.

Finding the Right Amount of CBD to Take

Though some may prefer the non-edible way of taking CBD, take note that the edible way allows the CBD to last longer in your system. It just takes longer to be absorbed at the start. Also, if you take your edible CBD on a full stomach, your digestive system will be able to absorb more cannabinoids. In addition, CBD is a fat-soluble substance so you can take it with some fats in your diet, if you are not using the CBD oil method, for best results.

You should try a CBD product at a very low dose at the start because you need to see if you have an allergic reaction to the product. If you tolerate the initial low dose, eventually you can move up to a higher dose, in increments. Take note though that you can develop a tolerance for CBD meaning the subsequent doses you tried may not be as effective as the initial dose. This means you will have to increase the doses over time, as your tolerance tends to plateau at certain dosage levels. You may also have to start with a low dosage first if you switch brands of CBD products at some point.

Dosages will also vary from person to person, because some people may just be more sensitive than others to the effects of the CBD products they take. Another consideration is that people who have a heavier bodyweight will need to take more CBD than a smaller person with less bodyweight, to get the same health effects.

Some people might also have more symptoms than others so they might need more CBD to treat their symptoms. So, for example, if you have chronic pain symptoms that are really unbearable, you may need to take your preferred CBD product in larger doses or more frequently. You may have to do this via trial-and-error to find out what your ideal dosage would be.

The brand of CBD products plays a major role as well since some manufacturers are more honest about the CBD content of their products. You should also be careful to select CBD products that are not “watered down” by the manufacturer if you want to get the full benefit from your preferred product. The pricing may also affect your choice of CBD products since some brands are more expensive than others, depending on what the manufacturer discloses regarding the farming, harvest, and processing of the plant and its CBD content.

More than anything else, however, you should first consult your doctor if you’re considering adding CBD into your regimen in order to better pinpoint the exact dosage you should be taking.

How to Monitor Your CBD Dosage

One source states that your initial dosage (if you are really new to CBD consumption) should be small to avoid taking too much of it at the start. You may want to keep a journal of your CBD usage so that you know how much you were taking, what symptoms were present at the time you started taking CBD, and your body’s reaction to that particular dosage on a particular date. This means noting down the positives and the negatives about the experience. You need a journal so you can present your observations about yourself to your doctor. Your doctor will probably want to give you a full-body checkup during your latest consultation and ask questions about your CBD dosages.

You may also want to ask your closest friends and family members if they observed anything about you during the time when you were on CBD. For example, if your chief ailment is anxiety, they may have noticed that you seemed more at ease, even after a stressful day at work. Your spouse may have noticed that you seem to sleep better and you don’t wake up often at night since you started taking CBD. Maybe your children will note that you don’t seem to snap at them as much lately. These are important observations that they may want to convey to you and your doctor.

Take note that your doctor may not be very enthusiastic about choosing a CBD product to address your health symptoms – this could be because CBD products are still relatively new to the market and many doctors have no idea how to prescribe CBD products yet since there is not much medical research about this new trend in health care. If you want to, you can do your own research and print out what you found about CBD so that you and your doctor can confer about it during your consultation.

Closing Thoughts

Though CBD is not a magic elixir that you drink or apply on yourself to achieve instant results, taking CBD is an option if you have tried more traditional therapies on yourself and found them useless. CBD may be appropriate to use for some illnesses and not that effective for other disorders. If your doctor agrees with you, you can try CBD for a limited period of time to see how it affects you and your symptoms. The doctor may also need to take you off your present medication while you are taking CBD, to prevent a dangerous drug reaction. Take note that you should always be meticulous about taking your CBD doses for that period of time and monitoring your body’s reaction to the substance, for the experiment to be enlightening.

If you do find some positive results during the testing period, you may advise your doctor about these to see if they agree that you should keep taking the CBD. Your doctor will also have to weigh whether you should be put back on the previous medication if the CBD experiment does not have positive results. You have to be prepared for all these developments at the end of the experiment so that you don’t get your hopes up only to be disappointed. If you feel that the CBD is indeed effective and your doctor doesn’t agree, you still have the option of getting a second opinion from another doctor. In the final analysis, the choice to take CBD products rests squarely on you.