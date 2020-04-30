Katy Restaurants Welcomes Dine-in Guests Beginning May 1st

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Mother’s Day promotion for inclusion consideration in any existing or upcoming round ups you may be working on.

Free chocolate cannoli with pizza purchase; code ‘MomsDay’

**while supplies last, not for delivery

All Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations in the Greater Houston Area, including Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands, are pleased to welcome dine-in guests beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 1 with limited capacity. Reservations are limited and highly encouraged.

Perry’s will continue TO-GO services every day from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., while dine-in hours will be Saturday through Thursday, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

DINE-IN SPECIALS: Although our initial reopening menu will not feature all that Perry’s has to offer normally on its regular menu, we have included our fan favorites and it offers a great selection for our guest enjoyment. Seating is limited and reservations are highly encouraged.

By popular demand, Perry’s will offer the Famous Pork Chop Friday Lunch for $16 for dine-in special every Friday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., featuring a lunch-cut portion of the iconic pork chop served with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce.

TO-GO SPECIALS: Perry’s will continue to offer Pork Chop Wednesday & Friday Lunch TO-GO for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday. This $16 special offering features a lunch-cut portion of the iconic pork chop served with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce.

Perry’s will also continue its Sunday Pork Chop Supper Special TO-GO featuring the seven-finger-high, dinner-sized pork chop with a salad and dessert for $39, available Sundays from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

every Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. featuring an 8 oz. bacon-wrapped Filet Mignon topped with your choice of 2.5 oz. King Crab, 2.5 oz. Lobster or Two Colossal Grilled Shrimp for only $29. The Weekend family style Steakhouse Smorgasbord TO-GO treats four – six+ people for $150, available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. The Steakhouse Smorgasbord includes three signature appetizers (Four Colossal Chargrilled Shrimp, Four Crab Cake Balls, Four Bacon-wrapped Scallops), four entrées (14 oz. of Prime Sliced NY Strip, 12 oz of Center-cut Sliced Filet (Chateaubriand), 12 oz. Chargrilled Salmon and 14 oz of Chargrilled Chicken), three sauces (Truffle Merlot, Peppercorn, Beurre Fondue), and three family sized sides (Brussels Sprouts, Whipped Potatoes, and Macaroni & Cheese). If desired, patrons can also add a discounted family style Steakhouse Chopped Salad for $25 or individual desserts for $7.

