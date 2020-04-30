Harmony Public Schools makes milestone donation of COVID-19 face shields to Harris County Public Health Department

The donation will include the school system’s 1,000th donated mask in Houston, and its 2,500th mask statewide.

A COVID-19 community service project started by a small group of science teachers in Southwest Houston looking to do good in their community reaches an important milestone Friday afternoon.

A little more than a month ago, a small team of science teachers and interns from Harmony Public Schools began 3D-printing medical face shields to address a shortage in adequate protection for medical workers and first responders.

Friday afternoon, Harmony Public Schools will donate its 1,000th 3D-printed face shield to Houston-area COVID-19 relief workers, bringing its total number of statewide donations to more than 2,500.

Friday’s donation, which will include roughly 500 individual masks, will be made to the Harris County Public Health Department. Harmony previously donated an initial 300 shields to the Health Department on April 24.

· WHAT: Milestone donation of 3D-printed face shields by Harmony Public Schools to Harris County Health Department.

· WHEN: 3 p.m. Friday, May 1

· WHERE: Harris County Public Health, 2223 W. Loop S., Houston, TX 77027.

Other recipients include Methodist Hospital Sugar Land, Chambers County Emergency Operations Center, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, the Austin Police Association, the Dallas Police Department, the City of Denton, University Medical Center and the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, among others.

While some of the masks have been printed in the school system’s science labs and makerspaces, the majority have been made by individual teachers working from home on their personal 3D printers or those loaned to them from their Harmony campus.

