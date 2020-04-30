Four Men Arrested, Charged with Aggravated Robbery

By George Slaughter

Four men, one of them a juvenile, have been arrested charged with both aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, Katy Police said Thursday.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, video footage showed four masked men, with guns drawn, entering the Shipley Do-Nuts in the 1900 block of Katy Mills Blvd. The men held employees at gunpoint while they took cash from the register and robbed employees of their personal belongings. They fled in two separate pickup trucks that were stolen earlier that morning from nearby residences.

Police said later that morning, the same men robbed another business near the Grand Parkway-Cinco Ranch Boulevard intersection.

Katy police worked with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety to locate and arrest the men. Police recovered the two stolen vehicles and two semi-automatic pistols.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, as the suspects are believed to be responsible for several area doughnut shops. Police said additional charges are likely.