The Women’s Fund Accepting Nominations for 2nd Annual John P. McGovern Foundation “Champion in Women’s Health and Wellness” Award

HOUSTON (April 29, 2020) – The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, is seeking nominations for the 2nd Annual John P. McGovern Foundation,

“The Women’s Fund’s many successes can be directly linked to Dr. McGovern and his Foundation’s consistent and generous support,” said Linda Rhodes, Executive Director of The Women’s Fund. “The Women’s Fund is honored to continue celebrating Dr. McGovern’s legacy and principles through the John P. McGovern Foundation, ‘Champion in Women’s Health and Wellness’ Award.”

The award honors Dr. John P. McGovern, who devoted his life’s work to encouraging humanitarian practice over technology and medical science. Dr. McGovern, through his foundation, The John P. McGovern Foundation, has supported The Women’s Fund and its initiatives since the early 1980s.

The award acknowledges individuals who serve as a direct provider to care and are dedicated to providing exemplary and compassionate service in the field of adolescent girls’ and women’s health. In addition to providing health resources, which reduce the gap in information, individuals working to promote health equity and the elimination of health disparities for women of all ages will also be taken into consideration.

The “Champion in Women’s Health and Wellness” award will be given to an eligible physician, nurse, therapist, counselor, social worker, or other health-related professional, who provides direct services in the Greater Houston area. The recipient will be announced at the Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

For 41 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes 9,913 publications each year.

To nominate a candidate for the “Champion in Women’s Health and Wellness” award, complete and submit the award nomination form: https://thewomensfund.org/champion-for-womens-health-award-nomination/ on or before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. For further information contact The Women’s Fund offices at womfund@thewomensfund.org.

About The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency

The Women’s Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Houston area women and girls with the tools they need to be advocates for their health. For 41 years, The Women’s Fund has been educating girls and women through classes, workshops, lectures and publications focused on physical, mental, financial, emotional, health and wellness.

The Women’s Fund collaborates with community partners to provide its programs and resources free of charge to the communities with limited access to health information. Houston area women and girls learn resiliency skills to increase self-efficiency, decision-making, goal setting, communication and resourcefulness to be their own health advocates and ensure positive health outcomes for individuals and communities.

For more information, visit www.womensfund.org, call 713-623-6543, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.