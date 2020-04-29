Rock Springs Opens New Inpatient Unit For Adolescents

Consultations are available 24 hours a day for parents of kids aged 13-17 at this critical time

GEORGETOWN, Texas – Rock Springs, a leading provider of behavioral health services in the Georgetown/ Austin area, announced today that its hospital has opened a new inpatient unit to treat adolescents, age 13-17, suffering from depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, behavioral issues and addiction. When combined with the hospital’s outpatient service programs, the new inpatient unit creates a full continuum of mental health care to treat teenagers in the area.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for adolescents in Texas, and we believe we can help save lives,” said Mark Puckett, CEO, Rock Springs. “Four out of five kids who attempt suicide show signs. Our new inpatient unit can help stabilize these teenagers, and put them on the path to recovery.”

According to Puckett, there has never been a greater need for such mental health care. The isolation caused by social distancing, school closures and cancelled events is particularly difficult for teenagers. And, those with underlying mental health or substance use conditions could be more substantially influenced by the emotional responses brought on by this stressful environment, resulting in relapses or worsening of an already existing condition.

Many times, parents do not know the signs of mental health conditions or addiction, yet most of these conditions begin in childhood. In fact, research has shown that one in five teenagers lives with a mental health condition. By going without counseling, medication, and other helpful tools for treating common disorders such as anxiety and depression, children are more likely to experience long-reaching issues.

“With Texas schools closed for the remainder of the year, it’s important that parents, counselors and pediatricians know that we are here to help,” said Puckett. “Rock Springs offers a full continuum of care, and we are available for consultations 24 hours a day via phone or video, as well as in person, to ensure we find the right level of care to help kids begin the path toward stability and recovery.”

Rock Springs’ outpatient center, Changes®, opened in January 2019 in Cedar Park to provide mental health and substance abuse treatment – including partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs – for children and adolescents aged 8 to 17. The outpatient center is fully staffed and licensed to care for adolescents with a wide range of diagnoses. Its intensive outpatient programs are designed for kids to continue making progress after being stabilized during an inpatient stay, or for those who need more support than traditional individual therapy can provide.

Parents should call the hospital at (512) 819-9400 to speak with a licensed professional, or visit www.rockspringshealth.com for more information.

