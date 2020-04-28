YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of April 27

YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of April 27. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has coordinated food distribution at 18 sites and five opportunity centers, distributing over 400,000 lbs. of food a week and serving over 145,000 individuals. Days, times and supplies vary for each distribution site and are subject to change. Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/covid-19.

The YMCA of Greater Houston CEO, Steve Ives, is available for interviews to discuss the Y’s food distribution efforts. If you are interested in sending out a camera to a site, please let us know so we can coordinate.

Monday

Connect YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6700 Bellaire Boulevard Houston, TX 77074 11 a.m. until supplies last Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 1234 West 34th Street Houston, TX 77018 11 a.m. until supplies last Vic Coppinger Family YMCA (Hosted by Pearland ISD at Pearland Junior High School – South) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 4719 Bailey Rd Pearland, TX 77584 11 a.m. until supplies last YMCA International Services (Food Distribution) Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA (Hosted by North Houston Skate Park) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston TX 77067 11 a.m. until supplies last East End YMCA (hosted by AAMA Sanchez Charter School) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 11 a.m. until supplies last Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 5202 Griggs Road Houston TX 77021 11 a.m. until supplies last Brenda and John Duncan Family YMCA (Food Distribution) 10655 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77041 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday

Alief Family YMCA (Hosted by Alief ISD at Leroy Crump Stadium) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12321 Alief Clodine Rd Houston, TX 77082 11 a.m. until supplies last M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 705 Cavalcade Street Houston, TX 77009 11 a.m. until supplies last Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 11 a.m. until supplies last T.W. Davis Family YMCA (Hosted by Four Corners Community Center) (Food Distribution) 15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land TX 77498 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. YMCA International Services (Food Distribution) Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday

East End YMCA (hosted by AAMA Sanchez Charter School) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 11 a.m. until supplies last Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 1234 West 34th Street Houston, TX 77018 11 a.m. until supplies last Vic Coppinger Family YMCA (Hosted by Pearland ISD at Pearland Junior High School – South) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 4719 Bailey Rd Pearland, TX 77584 11 a.m. until supplies last Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Food Distribution) Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tellepsen Family YMCA (Food Pantry) 808 Pease St, Houston, TX 77002 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday

Alief Family YMCA (Hosted by Alief ISD at Leroy Crump Stadium) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12321 Alief Clodine Rd Houston, TX 77082 11 a.m. until supplies last M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 705 Cavalcade Street Houston, TX 77009 11 a.m. until supplies last Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 11 a.m. until supplies last YMCA International Services (Food Distribution) Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Huntsville Family YMCA (Hosted by Bowers Stadium at Sam Houston State University) (Food Distribution) 620 Bowers Rd Huntsville, TX 77340 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday