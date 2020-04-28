YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of April 27  

YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of April 27. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has coordinated food distribution at 18 sites and five opportunity centers, distributing over 400,000 lbs. of food a week and serving over 145,000 individuals. Days, times and supplies vary for each distribution site and are subject to change. Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/covid-19.
The YMCA of Greater Houston CEO, Steve Ives, is available for interviews to discuss the Y’s food distribution efforts. If you are interested in sending out a camera to a site, please let us know so we can coordinate.
Monday
|Connect YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
6700 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
1234 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Vic Coppinger Family YMCA (Hosted by Pearland ISD at Pearland Junior High School – South) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
4719 Bailey Rd
Pearland, TX 77584
11 a.m. until supplies last
|YMCA International Services (Food Distribution)
Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday
|Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA (Hosted by North Houston Skate Park) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
12351 Kuykendahl Road
Houston TX 77067
11 a.m. until supplies last
|East End YMCA (hosted by AAMA Sanchez Charter School) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
6001 Gulf Freeway
Houston TX 77023
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
5202 Griggs Road
Houston TX 77021
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Brenda and John Duncan Family YMCA (Food Distribution)
10655 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77041
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Wednesday
|Alief Family YMCA (Hosted by Alief ISD at Leroy Crump Stadium) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
12321 Alief Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77082
11 a.m. until supplies last
|M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
705 Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
15055 Wallisville Road
Houston TX, 77049
11 a.m. until supplies last
|T.W. Davis Family YMCA (Hosted by Four Corners Community Center) (Food Distribution)
15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land TX 77498
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|YMCA International Services (Food Distribution)
Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday
|East End YMCA (hosted by AAMA Sanchez Charter School) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
6001 Gulf Freeway
Houston TX 77023
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
1234 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Vic Coppinger Family YMCA (Hosted by Pearland ISD at Pearland Junior High School – South) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
4719 Bailey Rd
Pearland, TX 77584
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Food Distribution)
Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060
9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Tellepsen Family YMCA (Food Pantry)
808 Pease St, Houston, TX 77002
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday
|Alief Family YMCA (Hosted by Alief ISD at Leroy Crump Stadium) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
12321 Alief Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77082
11 a.m. until supplies last
|M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
705 Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
15055 Wallisville Road
Houston TX, 77049
11 a.m. until supplies last
|YMCA International Services (Food Distribution)
Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|Huntsville Family YMCA (Hosted by Bowers Stadium at Sam Houston State University) (Food Distribution)
620 Bowers Rd Huntsville, TX 77340
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday
|Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA (Hosted by North Houston Skate Park) (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
12351 Kuykendahl Road
Houston TX 77067
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Connect YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
6700 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston TX 77074
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
5202 Griggs Road
Houston TX 77021
11 a.m. until supplies last