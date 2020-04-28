Katy ISD Promotes Two Leaders into Principal and Assistant Superintendent Positions  

KATY [April 27, 2020] – Two Katy ISD principals are taking the next step in their professional careers and will move into new leadership positions for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic school year. During tonight’s Katy ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Dr. Ann Lalime was named the new principal of Stockdick Junior High, and Christopher Morgan was named Assistant Superintendent for Secondary School Leadership and Support.

Dr. Lalime has worked in education for 30 years. She began her career in public education in Waco ISD in 1990 working with third through sixth grade students and coaching a high school swim team. She then joined Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in 1998 to serve as a fourth-grade teacher, an instructional specialist for all grade levels and content area, and an assistant principal at Bang and Bane Elementary schools. In 2009, Dr. Lalime joined Katy ISD to serve as the principal of Golbow Elementary. She has led that school up until tonight’s new appointment. Her educational background consists of a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Science in Education from Baylor University, a Master in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Sam Houston State University.

Christopher Morgan has worked in education for 25 years. He began his educational career in 1995, as an elementary teacher in Irving ISD. In July 2003, he began his first principal role at Paul Keyes Elementary. Three years later, Morgan’s career moved him to Fort Bend ISD, where he served as an elementary, junior high and high school principal between January 2006 and June 2017. Just in time for the 2017-2018 academic year, Morgan joined the Katy ISD family to become the new principal at Taylor High School. He has served in this role until tonight’s appointment. Mr. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Education in Administration from Texas Women’s University.

Congratulations to these educators on their new positions!