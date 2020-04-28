Child Advocates of Fort Bend Reports Increase in Need for Its Services in March 2020

Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) has experienced 53% growth in the past 4 years in the number of children who have been abused or neglected receiving services. As a result, the agency recently renovated and expanded its building, doubling its capacity to provide services to thousands more children. The project was completed early 2020, and the agency held its grand opening on March 5 shortly before physical distancing mandates forced schools to close and the community to retreat to their homes and businesses to shift their workers to using virtual means. During this time of physical distancing, CAFB saw a 20% increase in forensic interviews during March of 2020 over March of last year.

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is an essential services business and virus or not, CAFB remains focused on the children it serves. Child Advocates of Fort Bend immediately put measures in place to continue to provide services to children and families as safely as possible. Forensic interviews are being conducted on site with rotating staff coming into the Center and scheduling only one interview at a time to practice social distancing. On-call staff is available evenings and weekends and administrative staff has been pulled in to provide backup support to direct-services staff. State intakes of child abuse are being reviewed by staff remotely and they are coordinating the joint response with law enforcement, CPS and the CAC to ensure that cases do not fall through the cracks. Therapists have been conducting “distance therapy” sessions remotely. CASA Advocates are maintaining monthly contact with children through digital and virtual means.

“Fortunately for the children of Fort Bend County, we are better equipped to handle both the challenges of providing services digitally and the spike in the need for services than we were even a year ago,” stated CAFB CEO Ruthanne Mefford. “Our renovation included digital upgrades that have allowed our staff to more easily shift to working digitally and we have both the space and the staff to meet the increased need.

Much like Hurricane Harvey, we expect that we will see a dramatic spike in reports once children return to school,” stated Mefford. “Because physical distancing mandates have forced us to cancel and reschedule several fundraising events, we are now facing both an increase in need and a shortage of funding.” To help bridge the gap, CAFB is seeking additional funding from the community so that they can continue to provide services to all children who need them.

You can help bridge the funding gap one dollar at a time and change the trajectory of a child’s life. CAFB has issued a challenge on Facebook to help raise $10,000 to fund their programs. To participate, go to their Facebook page or donate online at https://www.cafb.org/donate/.

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is your “go to” resource for safe, family-friendly Child Abuse Prevention Activities while social distancing. They are providing family activities and virtual events for you and your family to help bring awareness. Tune into the agency’s Facebook page on Fridays for “Friday Fun Day” activities. Recent activities include a pinwheel garden, and engine plate. Upcoming activities include a virtual coloring contest and Blue Ribbon awareness events that you can host in your neighborhoods (without the crowds). On Tuesdays at 2, staff share online tips and support for families going through these uncertain times and will be on Facebook Live to chat and answer your questions. In addition, CAFB therapists are offering coping tips for children and families on their Therapist’s Corner blog at www.cafb.org.

You can show your support to child abuse victims by participating and encouraging your friends to participate or by participating in their Child Abuse awareness activities and TAGGING the agency on Facebook and Instagram. Simply post a photo and tag them @cafortbend or @Child Advocates of Fort Bend.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates of Fort Bend improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 17,0000 children since opening its doors in 1991. For more information on Child Advocates of Fort Bend go to www.cafb.org.