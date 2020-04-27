In a Pandemic Daze? Here Are 7 Tips and Activities to Keep Kids Busy

By Roula Sabbagh, M.D., Pediatrics, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy

Now’s the time to get creative and spend time with your loved ones. You can interact with kids in a creative way and still help keep them protected from the pandemic. Revisit (or reimagine) fun things you and your family can enjoy together.

7 Activities for Kids While Social Distancing

Remember: When exploring any of these options, continue to follow social distancing guidelines, and, of course, stay home if anyone is feeling ill.

Learn about new places.

Use this time to learn about the Grand Canyon, Carlsbad Caverns, Lake Tahoe, and our national parks. Virtually touring a national park online is a fun way to pass time – and then plan to visit a destination in person when it’s safe to travel again.

Take a virtual museum tour.

Several museums offer online tours, including the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and the Children’s Museum Houston.

Teach kids life skills.

Consider teaching your own etiquette class, demonstrating proper manners, and etiquette for social functions or dining in a restaurant.

Break out the board games.

Break out Monopoly and Scrabble or other family board games – consider Uno, Candyland, or Chutes and Ladders for younger children.

Keep moving.

While social distancing means avoiding large crowds, it doesn’t mean you can’t get outside. Head to a local trail for a walk or lead your kids in a run around the block. Sidewalk chalk has made a quick comeback, as has homemade hopscotch games. If the weather isn’t agreeable, there are many online exercise videos to try.

Organize a scavenger hunt.

Plan a scavenger hunt in your own home or around the neighborhood.

Build a kid-friendly bucket list.

Social distancing won’t last forever. Use this time to let kids have fun planning the places they’ll go, things they’ll do, and friends they’ll play with again.

And don’t forget about you.

While it’s important to make sure your kids are getting the structure, stimulus, and support, don’t forget to take care of yourself. Make sure that you, older teenagers, and other grownups have personal time to themselves. Being in close quarters with family for an undetermined amount of time can be trying.

We’re going to get through this – together!