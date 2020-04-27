Council Applauds Phased Reopening of Local Businesses

By George Slaughter

Katy City Council members Monday applauded the phased reopening of business in Texas, set for Friday, as efforts continue to get through the global coronavirus pandemic.

Under the guidelines issued by the governor today, all libraries, malls, museums, restaurants, retail, and theatres can reopen Friday at 25% capacity.

“I’m looking forward to going and visiting some of our small businesses in Katy,” Ward A Council Member Frank Carroll said. “This is great for the City of Katy. It’s great for our retailers.

Ward A Council Member Janet Corte said she was also thrilled, but cautioned people to “not to go too crazy” and continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

Mayor Bill Hastings said it was great news that businesses can start to reopen, even with restrictions to open at 25% capacity. He thanked the Katy community for its vigilance in practicing social distancing.

“You are the reason we’re able to start opening these businesses up,” Hastings said.

The council Monday authorized a $42,227.95 change order to the 2020 Asphalt Street Renovation Project. The $419,122 total project cost is revised to $461,349.95 with the order.

In other action Monday, the council: