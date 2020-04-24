The YMCA of Greater Houston locations of Trotter Family YMCA and the Weekley Family YMCA have provided more than 1,000 carefully crafted comfort cards to local

The YMCA of Greater Houston locations of Trotter Family YMCA and the Weekley Family YMCA have provided more than 1,000 carefully crafted comfort cards to local, active senior adult members with a goal of delivering 5,000. With a growing concern for isolated senior citizens, many students and families are at home looking for creative ways to lend a helping hand in ‘being alone together.’

To join in on the kindness, Houstonians are welcomed to create their own inspirational comfort cards and place in the collection box at the Trotter Family YMCA and Weekley Family YMCA locations.

Trotter Family YMCA: 1331 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX 77057

Weekley Family YMCA: 7101 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025

The YMCA would greatly appreciate any additional help to get the word out about this initiative to support our elderly during this isolating time. If you would like to speak with Steve Ives, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Houston, who can speak about this initiative as well as additional ways the Y is helping seniors.