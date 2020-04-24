The Phenomenon of Tik Tok. Why is This Social Network Taking Over the World?

In fact, Tick Tock is the quintessence of Vine, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, and other services focused on short video format.

Functionally, Tick Tock is similar to Facebook. Here you can also distribute and view content with different themes. You can create posts in video format and add a few clips to your story. The most popular themes are clips, sketches, and reactions.

And now the answer to the main question – why Tik Tok so quickly captures the audience’s attention. Why can everyone here quickly get Tik Tok followers? Let’s take a look at it one by one.

Opportunities

In its functionality Tick Tok has the following features:

displaying new posts in the subscription feed;

a selection of the most popular videos and recommendations;

making your own video;

notifications;

page with your profile.

Secrets of the popularity of Tick Tock

The network has become a real boom among young people, and there are several reasons for its popularity:

Active advertising: recommendations from bloggers on YouTube, Google Adwords. Aspiration of teenagers to be in a trend. The opportunity to be noticed, to find an audience and earn. The convenience of functionality and implementation of the best from other social networks. Adaptation for any device. Large selection of music, filters, and effects – a wide field for creativity. The application is suitable for everyone who appreciates the visual range, wants to show creativity and individuality, find new friends, and spend time pleasantly and with benefit.

Contemporary trends

Tick Tock does not lose its relevance, and one of the reasons for success is its commitment to trends. Users immediately pick up and transfer what is popular in other networks, and create their own “feature”.

Thus, initially, challenges appeared on other platforms and now have become an integral part of the culture of Tick Tok. They are different tasks that are repeated by people from different parts of the world. For example, everyone repeats the dance, sings one song, etc.

But the so-called “duets” have become a feature of the network. These are paired videos in which users record their reaction to the video of another, repeat the same action, or play out a scene.

In the finale, this is the main advice for all marketers and entrepreneurs. Keep a close eye on Tik Tok and the tastes and preferences of its audience. It is easy to understand what Tick Tock is for. For users it is an opportunity to express themselves in creativity, to realize original ideas. Thanks to this social network, everyone can immerse themselves in the rays of deserved glory. Successful video can bring huge popularity in a few minutes and turn the author into a real star of the Internet.