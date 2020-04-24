Texas Senate Democratic Caucus Asks Governor Abbott To Expand Medicaid Now

Austin, TX – On Monday, the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Governor Abbott asking him to expand Medicaid now. The letter is attached. SDC Chair Carol Alvarado released the following statement:

We are acutely aware of the need to confront the economic and health challenges of COVID-19. Immediately expanding Medicaid offers powerful resources to address these urgent problems. Thirty-six states are operating a variety of successful models from which we can draw lessons. Ultimately getting it right will require the sincere efforts of each of us, without regard to partisan fealty or who gets credit.

The governor has the power to use his executive authority to immediately provide access to health care for millions of Texans. We stand ready to work with the governor and all of our legislative colleagues to improve the health and well-being of Texans, to boost the Texas economy and to combat this deadly pandemic.