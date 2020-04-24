Olson Acts to Support American Workers and Hospitals

Washington, DC — Congressman Pete Olson (TX-22) today voted in support of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, critical funding to further help American workers while COVID-19 economic restrictions remain in effect. The bill also provides critical assistance to hospitals and health care workers in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

“Week after week we are seeing record unemployment filings as shuttered businesses struggle to survive and retain their employees during this pandemic. American workers are desperately hurting, hospitals are in need of critical resources and small businesses are teetering on the brink of extinction,” Olson stated. “This is not a vote I take lightly — as a fiscal conservative I’m always wary of large spending packages, but unprecedented times call for unprecedented action. This funding package is a necessary lifeline that will help keep businesses open, keep workers employed and accelerate the efforts of our health care professionals to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Specifically, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act:

Provides an additional $310 billion in PPP loans:

$30 billion in guaranteed loans for lenders with less than $10 billion in assets. $30 billion in guaranteed loans for lenders with $10 billion to $50 billion in assets.

