Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is introducing the Surf & Turf Your Way special

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is introducing the Surf & Turf Your Way special, which allows patrons to top the Perry’s Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignon with one of three Perry’s signature seafood options for just $29, available Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Guests can elevate their evening at home with adding a salad or indulging in one of Perry’s dessert offerings for $7 each. Perry’s Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and Big Red Blend wines are also available to-go for 50% off, both of which make an excellent pair to the Surf & Turf Your Way special.

Celebrity Chef Rick Moonen, Perry’s Master Development Chef, is also available for cooking demos via FaceTime and Zoom. If interested, we would love to help coordinate. Please consider Perry’s curbside and takeout additions to be included in any features or roundups you may be working on during this time.

Best,

Kirsten

WHO: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

WHAT: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille restaurants is now offering patrons the Surf & Turf special for just $29 every Friday and Saturday night between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Surf & Turf Your Way special includes the Perry’s 8 oz. Bacon-wrapped Filet Mignon with your choice of one of the three following toppers:

King Crab

Two Colossal Grilled Shrimp

2.5 oz. of Lobster

Salads are available for $7 each.

Perry’s Wedge Salad

Caesar Salad

Kale Salad

Desserts are also available for $7 each.

Seasonal Cheesecake

Butterscotch Budino

Chocolate Crunch

WHERE: All Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations including those in the Greater Houston Area: Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands.

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

MORE: Don’t forget Perry’s is offering the following To-Go Specials every day. Guests can order and pay online (food only). Delivery is also available through GrubHub.

2-Course Lunch for $29 Featuring a lunch entrée portion and available Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3-Course Dinner for $45 Available Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

4-Course Dinner for $50

Available Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Add individual sides for $5 Available Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Pork Chop Lunch To-Go for $16 Wednesdays & Fridays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Social Distancing Social Hour, 50% off select starters Available Monday – Sunday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

3-Course Sunday Supper featuring Perry’s Famous Pork Chop To-Go for $39 Sundays from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Mixology Cocktail Kits To-Go 6 drinks for $45 complete with liquor, pre-portioned mix and garnishes Available Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Perry’s Reserve Wines 50% off bottles Available Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wine Bottles in Inventory 25% Off bottles Available Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com to pre-order, for curbside pick-up, or order and pay online.

Tax + 15% handling fee applied to food TO-GO purchases. NO GRATUITY NECESSARY. Our team is compensated by Perry’s. No handling fee on Wine TO-GO. Wine and mixology purchases must be accompanied by food purchase. Must be legal age to purchase alcohol.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Surf & Turf Your Way with King Crab Topping

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Surf & Turf Your Way with Two Colossal Grilled Shrimp Topping

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Surf & Turf Your Way with 2.5 oz. Lobster Topping