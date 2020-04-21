FIREDISC® Donates Cookers in Support of Katy, Texas, Fire Departments

HOUSTON, TEXAS, April 21, 2020 — During the difficult times our country is currently facing, firefighters continue to risk their lives and health in order to provide the communities they serve with primary fire and emergency medical services. From Thursday, April 16 through Monday, April 20, Griff and Hunter Jaggard, co-founders of FIREDISC® Cookers, visited fire stations in their hometown of Katy, Texas, to deliver brand-new cookers for the crews to enjoy.

“As a company dedicated to giving back, it is our mission to support the front-line workers in our community, now more than ever,” explains Griff Jaggard. “Since the beginning, Hunter and I made a pact as brothers to always make an impact, not only in business, but also doing something good and to give back.”

“It seems that firefighters are the forgotten heroes in all of this pandemic. They are the first responders to the scene in most cases but are not in hospitals so they aren’t getting the media attention, support or recognition they should,” says Hunter Jaggard. “We hope that by donating our cookers to the 13 local fire departments in Katy, Texas, we can boost morale and shed some positive light on our amazing community.”

Due to the COVID-19 virus, many people have been ordered to stay at home. But as essential employees in the community, personnel at our fire departments remain on duty as the stations remain operational. To show its support and gratitude for these first responders’ efforts, FIREDISC® donated cookers to the following fire stations:

Katy Fire Station #1: 1417 Avenue D, Katy, TX 77493

Katy Fire Station #2: 25420 Bell Patna Drive, Katy, TX 77494

Katy Fire Station #3: 2944 FM 1463, Katy, TX 77494

Willowfork Fire Department: 24655 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, TX 77494

Willowfork Fire Department Station 2: 26950 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX 77494

Willowfork Fire Department Station 3: 2700 Spring Green Blvd., Katy, TX 77494

Harris County ESD No. 48 Fire Station No. 1: 24127 Western Centre Drive, Katy, TX 77494

Harris County ESD No. 48 Fire Station No. 3: 1773 Westgreen Blvd., Katy, TX 77450

Harris County ESD No. 48 Fire Station No. 4: 22855 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449

Harris County ESD No. 48 Fire Station No. 5: 21201 Morton Road, Katy, TX 77449

Waller Harris County ESD 200 Fire and EMS Station: 25243 Stockdick School Road, Katy, TX 77493

West I-10 Volunteer Fire Department: 22125 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, TX 77450

Cy-Fair Fire Department – Station 12: 19780 Kieth Harrow Blvd., Katy, TX 77449

Built on character, family principles and giving back, the FIREDISC® brand puts community involvement at its core. In 2019, FIREDISC® raised money for nine different nonprofits and organizations, including the American Cancer Society, the American Diabetes Association, Casa De Esperanza, The Dyslexia Foundation, the National Kidney Foundation, the National MS Society, MS 150 Carney Men, Reel Recovery and Wounded Warriors Family Support.

For more information about FIREDISC® Cookers and its community involvement efforts, visit www.firedisccookers.com or like the company on Facebook and Instagram.

FIREDISC® Cookers

Texas-based FIREDISC® Cookers specializes in the design and manufacturing of the world’s most innovative, high-quality and versatile outdoor grills and accessories. The company was founded by two entrepreneurial brothers, Griff and Hunter Jaggard, who, armed with a makeshift tractor plow disc, set out on a mission to build a cooker worthy of everyone from the world’s top chefs to hunters, backyard family grill masters, tailgaters and campers. FIREDISC® Cookers products are currently sold nationally via online and national retailers. Heavy-duty carbon steel construction renders the cookers indestructible, while meticulous designs yield convenient portability and ease of use. For more information, visit www.firedisccookers.com.