Central Fort Bend Chamber Announces 2020 Gala Chair

(ROSENBERG, TEXAS) The Central Fort Bend Chamber is pleased to announce Laura Thompson as the Annual Gala & Awards Celebration. This year’s theme is Fire + Ice, and the event will be held on November 13, 2020, in the Infinity Ballroom of Safari Texas Ranch.

Laura and her husband, Rob, moved to Fort Bend County in 1999 and have been active in the community volunteering with various non-profits over the years. She is a member of the Fort Bend Junior Service League and was on the Board of Directors for five years, serving as League President in 2012-2013. Laura is also a former board member of Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity and Parks Youth Ranch. She is a current director on her local Municipal Utility District (MUD) board.

Laura serves on the Grant Committee for Fort Bend Cares and is a member of the Friends Council for Child Advocates of Fort Bend, where she is currently the Special Needs Coordinator. Thompson and her husband are charter and current members of the After-Hours Exchange Club of Greater Fort Bend County and can often be found volunteering with their two children at events around the county.

“Laura is an incredible woman who has done a tremendous amount of good in the Fort Bend community,” stated Kristin Weiss, President & CEO of the Chamber. “We are honored that she will lead our Fire +Ice Gala, and we are grateful for her support.”

Guests at the Fire + Ice Gala will enjoy a cocktail reception, gourmet cuisine, open bar with a specialty cocktail and live music from Horizon Band. This black/red-tie affair will also host exciting offerings on a Bid Board, Silent Auction, Wine Pull and a spirited, interactive game of Heads or Tails. All proceeds from the gala support the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s programs and services.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities and ticket options, please visit www.cfbca.org or contact Leslie Piwowar at 281-342-5464 or email lpiwowar@cfbca.org.

###

The Central Fort Bend Chamber is a 110-year old non-profit membership organization dedicated to creating a strong local economy where businesses can prosper. The Central Fort Bend Chamber advocates for over 600 local businesses led by a volunteer board of directors who are dedicated to sustaining Fort Bend County’s quality of life and keeping our community and economy vibrant.