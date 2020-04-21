Big Bend Ranch State Park Set To Reopen To The Public Thursday April 23rd  

Alpine, Texas – (April 20, 2020)

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend have received notice from Big Bend Ranch State Park that Governor Greg Abbot has directed the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department as well as the Texas Historical Commission to reopen all State Parks and State Historic Sites effective Monday, April 20th. This DOES NOT include the 300,000+ acre Big Bend Ranch State Park located partially in Brewster County which will not open its gates to the public until Thursday April 23rd, 2020 to day visitation only. In addition, only the front country areas at Big Bend Ranch State Park along FM-170 will be opening. The East and West Contrabando trailheads will be open as will river put ins; however, the interior of the park will remain closed.

Specific regulations that have been put in place by Texas Parks and Wildlife for the public to visit include…

– Requiring visitors to wear face coverings

– Maintain a six-foot distance from individuals outside of their party

– Prohibiting groups larger than five

Big Bend National Park remains CLOSED to the public including a ban on through traffic through the park. In addition, Brewster county has implemented a ‘stay at home’ order until April 30th. Officials have also ordered all lodging, including hotels, motels, short term rentals, RV Parks and campgrounds closed until April 30th. Bars are closed until further notice and restaurants are allowed delivery and to-go options only. All of which are subject to extensions.

For the most up to date tourism information regarding Brewster County hotels, Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park during this emergency situation, please go to visitbigbend.com/covid-19 or check our Facebook page and Twitter feed.