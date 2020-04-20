Sen. Cruz Issues Statement in Support of Governor Abbott’s Request for Relief for Refinery Workers

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement in support of granting American refineries relief during these three unprecedented crises: the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent economic and energy crises, which have been especially devastating for energy producers and blue collar workers in Texas. Letters signed by five state governors, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, sent to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler, called for relief during these crises from the regulatory burden imposed by the Renewable Fuel Standard.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has grounded planes and taken cars off the road, resulting in a dramatic reduction in the demand for oil and gas, as well as the price. This grim reality, coupled with the Tenth Circuit decision that will destroy the small refinery exemption program, has put at risk the livelihoods of millions of Texans and Americans across the country dependent on a vibrant energy sector. Trying to comply with the RFS during this time only further strains independent energy producers on the brink of collapse. The critical relief Governor Abbot is requesting would provide much-needed, temporary assistance, to help refineries keep the lights on and their employees on the payrolls, especially at a time when the price of RINs are going up while the price of oil is on the decline.”