Igloo Donates $100,000 To The CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund

Due to Initial Success, Igloo Extends Promotion to Benefit the CDC Foundation Through May 1

April 20, 2020 (Katy, TX) – Today, Igloo has donated $100,000 to the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund. Over the past 30 days, Igloo accrued 100% of profits from all Playmate Coolers sold on Igloocoolers.com to benefit the CDC Foundation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC Foundation is utilizing Igloo’s donation to secure and deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Houston Department of Health who will then be able to distribute masks, gowns and thermometers directly to their local locations in need.

Also, with health, safety and security remaining a top priority, Igloo is extending the promotion through May 1 with the intent of raising more funds to donate.

“Igloo is thrilled to be donating $100,000 of personal protective equipment to the Houston Department of Health. We’re incredibly proud of our team, grateful to the CDC Foundation, and humbled by our fans and customers who all pulled together so quickly to make this happen,” stated Dave Allen, Igloo President and CEO. “The PPE will directly and positively impact the health and well-being of the incredible health care workers in the local community that is home to so many of Igloo’s staff, families, and friends. We extend our most gracious thanks to those on the front lines.”

“In this critical time, I am pleased to see so much support to combat COVID-19. Igloo’s generous contribution will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and provide much needed protection for healthcare workers,” said Judy Monroe, MD, CEO and president of the CDC Foundation. “I am grateful for Igloo’s support and the contributions of their customers. Together we will combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The CDC Foundation is a catalyst of unleashing the power of collaboration between the CDC, philanthropies, private entities and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best in class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1500 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8 million square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create, and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About the CDC Foundation:

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC’s critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has launched more than 1,000 programs and raised more than $900 million. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 140 countries last year. Follow the CDC Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.