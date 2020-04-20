Going the Extra Mile with The Meal Bus  

Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant, Fort Bend County Precinct 4, is pleased to announce his collaborative project, “The Meal Bus.” In partnership with Los Jewels Foundation, a local non-profit organization, Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant and Fort Bend County Transportation are gearing up to going the extra mile to benefit the community.

Recognizing the need to serve Fort Bend County Precinct 4 families facing food insecurities and transportation challenges, “The Meal Bus” was born. “Repurposing Fort Bend County buses from solely picking up and delivering passengers to include picking up and delivering meals was a welcome opportunity in our efforts to serve our community during this time of crisis,” noted Commissioner DeMerchant.

The food distribution pilot launched on April 15, 2020 was a huge success. The Meal Bus delivered meals from Second Mile Mission Center to families at the Avana Sugar Land Apartments. Plans are to continue the service weekly. In addition, Commissioner DeMerchant is looking forward to expanding the program to additional Precinct 4 apartment communities with similar needs. Commissioner DeMerchant sends a special appreciation to Project Clothe a Child for participating in this pilot program and providing hot delicious meals for the Avana Sugar Land families!