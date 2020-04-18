Katy ISD Closes Schools for the Remainder of the 2019-2020 School Year  

KATY [April 17, 2020] – In line with Governor Greg Abbott’s orders today regarding the closure of all Texas schools for the rest of the school year, Katy ISD campuses will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic school year. The District will however continue to deliver student instruction through online teaching and learning. Katy ISD support services, as well as the Grab and Go Meals Program, will also remain operational throughout the closure.

“Understandably, many of our families and students have questions about what this may mean for graduations, summer programs, items left on campuses, athletics, fine arts and other activities. With the evolving guidance and information surrounding COVID-19 in our area, it is anticipated that established dates and procedures will inevitably be subject to future adjustment,” stated Katy ISD Superintendent of Schools Ken Gregorski. “I am truly appreciative of our school community’s commitment to supporting student learning, while protecting the health and safety of Katy ISD children and staff.”

Katy ISD students, parents and community members are encouraged to monitor Katy ISD’s social media platforms and the Health Update/ School Closure web page for the latest information.