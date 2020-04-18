Got COVID-19 Questions? Ask a Public Health Expert

Harris County Public Health answers your COVID-19 questions

Houston – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) wants to talk with the community and answer any COVID-19 related questions residents might have about this new disease. Beginning Monday, April 20, 2020, HCPH will be airing those responses to the question from the public every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 pm (It will be airing on HCPH’s social media channels (@hcphtx or Harris County Public Health).

“We know that there is a lot of uncertainty around COVID-19 and we want to answer any questions our community may have. HCPH has a wealth of public health experts who can answer a variety of questions regarding this virus,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH Local Health Authority and Executive Director for HCPH. “We want to support our residents by providing information as we slowly return to normal, since the science around this disease continues to evolve.”

Please send any questions to: askhcph@phs.hctx.net. If the media wants to ask questions or on behalf of their viewers, listeners or readers, HCPH will acknowledge the media source. Questions can be in English or Spanish and COVID-19 related.

To date, there are 4,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston/Harris County and 67 deaths.

While 80% of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk. The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.

HCPH continues to urge residents to get tested if they think they may have COVID-19 or if had contact with someone who has. Remember to stay home and only leave the house if necessary, practice social distancing and follow everyday precautions like hand-washing. HCPH data dashboard will continue to provide updates daily regarding COVID-19 case counts.

For updates on COVID-19, including health tips, case counts and other community resources, visit www.hcphtx.org.