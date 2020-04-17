Park and Trail Guidelines During COVID-19

Willow Fork Drainage District is continuing its decision of March 12 to close park facilities and postpone events until further notice. Recognizing that spending as little as 20 minutes in a park is enough to improve well-being, WFDD is allowing visitors who practice recommended social distancing to step outside and enjoy nature on trails and in open green spaces.

To support CDC guidelines and county orders, the following measures continue at WFDD facilities:

Central Green – Restroom is closed. Lawn area is open.

Willow Fork Park – Pavilion, playground and restrooms are closed. Trails passing through the park and green spaces are open.

Exploration Park – Closed

Trails – Trails within WFDD boundaries are open.

