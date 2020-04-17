LifeGift Shines a Light of Hope for Organ & Tissue Donation!

Blue and Green Displayed Across the State in Honor of April’s National Donate Life Month

HOUSTON (April 17, 2020)—LifeGift is lighting up Southeast, North and West Texas in blue and green to advance awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation in April, which is National Donate Life Month (NDLM). This annual observance features an entire month of local, regional and national activities to help encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those who have saved lives through the gift of donation. During this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, LifeGift shines a light this year also for our hospital and transplant center partners as they provide heroic care to our communities.

As part of NDLM, LifeGift is partnering with organizations in Houston, Fort Worth and Lubbock to shine a light of hope in April.

In Houston on April 12th, blue and green lights illuminated City Hall and six U.S. 59 arch bridges. Additionally, the Houston Methodist Outpatient Center building in the Texas Medical Center, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands Medical Center are lighting up green for NDLM the entire month of April.

In Fort Worth, the Pier 1 Imports Building will be immersed in blue and green on April 17 th and 18 th .

and 18 . The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce’s staff is honoring NDLM with a virtual lighting.

“This month-long observance celebrates lives saved through organ and tissue donation and the legacies of those who gave the generous gift of life,” says Kevin Myer, LifeGift president and CEO. “By lighting up our communities in blue and green, it’s yet another reminder of the hope organ, eye and tissue transplantation brings to so many, and the vital need for registered donors across our state.”

Please be sure to join us on our Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages as we honor our donors, recipients and their families as well as educate on the importance of organ and tissue donor registration.

What: LifeGift Shines a Light of Hope for National Donate Life Month

When: Throughout the Month of April

Where: Southeast, North and West Texas

Why: National Donate Life Month, a month-long observance honoring those who received or continue to wait for lifesaving transplants and those who have given the generous gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

For more information about the annual National Donate Life Month observation, please click here.

The state’s donor registry, Donate Life Texas, provides a virtual way to become a registered donor at https://www.donatelifetexas.org/register-today/. To learn more and to register, visit www.donatelifetexas.org.

