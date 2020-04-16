Sens. Cruz, Coons Announce Bipartisan Push for Immediate Boost to American-Israel Cooperation for Treating and Curing COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Chris Coons (D-Del.), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today announced their intention to press for a $12 million appropriation in the upcoming Phase 4 / CARES 2 bill to enhance partnerships between companies in the United States and Israel to develop innovative medical projects aimed at detecting, treating, and curing COVID-19. The push is modeled on language in their bipartisan Expanding Medical Partnerships with Israel to Lessen Dependence on China Act.

Upon announcing the initiative, Sen. Cruz said:

“I’ve long said that China poses the most significant, long-term geopolitical threat to the United States. Our dependence on China for life-saving medications and treatments is deeply problematic. Israel is not only our friend and ally, but also a global leader in medicine with which we already cooperate on exactly those issues. I’m proud to push forward to ensure both American and Israeli companies can work together to develop cures and treatments to defeat COVID-19.”

Sen. Coons said:

“The United States and Israel are world leaders in the medical technology industry, and it is in the interest of all Americans, Israelis, and the rest of the world that we work together to fight COVID-19. This virus knows no borders, and our bill underscores the importance of international collaboration in the face of a truly global pandemic.”