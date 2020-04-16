Recognizing Our First Responders

Letter to the Editor:

We wish to express our appreciation for the terrific job our First Responders do. Last Saturday, April 5th, a seriously ill relative of ours was fortunately found in his stalled car, westbound on I-10, about 1/2 mile before the Brookshire exit. He had been missing for about two days, without his medications, money to buy food or water, and without his cell phone when he ran out of gasoline.

We were frantic, but inadvertently discovered his car about 3:00 p.m. on our way to his residence in Sealy. He had run out of gas there sometime on Saturday evening.

Fortunately, he was awake but was unable to explain what happened and could not get himself out of the car. We immediately call 911 for an ambulance and then AAA (for gas to get the car running and off the shoulder).

Almost immediately the ambulance arrived from Sealy, A Deputy Sheriff arrived and provided initial traffic control and support for the EMS team. Eventually Brookshire Fire Department personnel arrived with various vehicles to provide more extensive traffic control and support for EMS and law enforcement. They were able to extract our relative from the care and get him on the way to Memorial Hermann-Katy where he has received excellent care and is recovering.

All told, there were several Sheriff Deputies from both Austin and Waller Counties, three or four Brookshire Fire Department personnel, the EMS team, AAA personnel and all worked together to safely rescue our relative. What a wonderful example of the service they provide.

Margaret and Alan Gow of Katy.