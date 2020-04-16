Nam Receives Grant Funding For Covid-19 Response

HOUSTON, TX — Northwest Assistance Ministries has been recognized as a recipient of the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

To help those facing the most severe hardships, the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund has been established as a joint effort by United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation, two organizations with a long history of establishing and administering funds in a disaster.

“We are honored to be a recipient of this grant which will allow NAM to serve hundreds of families in need,” said President & CEO, Les Cave.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created dire economic hardships for many of our community’s most vulnerable families and individuals. The money NAM receives from the Recovery Fund will be used to help with immediate basic needs and emergency financial assistance.

During this difficult time of public health concern, NAM is open providing food serving seniors, and treating the sick. For those that need assistance, simply walk into NAM’s office located at 15555 Kuykendahl Rd, Houston, TX 77090, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. or call (281) 885-4555 for more information. No appointment necessary.

To make a contribution to NAM and learn more about NAM’s programs and services visit www.namonline.org.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 132,000 people through its many programs and services.