John Moore Services Receives Over 3,000 Requests for Free Planting Activity Kits  

Heartfelt community initiative exceeds expectations

HOUSTON (Apr. 16, 2020) – Houston’s iconic home services company, John Moore Services, receives amazing response to their Seeds of Hope planting kits. In just 24 hours, over 3,000 families submitted requests to receive a free garden kit containing potting soil, pots, and several vegetable and flower seed packets.

What began as an idea from the John Moore Lawn Treatment team to provide 100 gardening kits, has expanded in scope overnight. Now, John Moore team members are working quickly to meet the larger than expected demand, build the kits, and schedule drop-offs to as many families as possible over the next few weeks. If families were unable to claim a kit during this round, don’t worry John Moore is thinking of additional ways for everyone to be able to plant a seed of hope during this time.

“This project is a true labor of love from our John Moore family to yours,” said Don Valentine, President and Owner of John Moore Services. “We wanted to reach out to families and provide them with a fun, learning activity to brighten their days at home. Community is so important right now, and we’re grateful to have this opportunity to give back to our fellow Houstonians.”

The John Moore Customer Care team has received countless calls and comments from families expressing their thanks, and the John Moore technicians have enjoyed seeing the children’s happy faces waving and smiling through the window as they deliver the kits on their doorstep. Participating families are requested to share their photos and comments to social media using #JMSeedsofHope so that the entire community can connect and enjoy the experience.

Don Valentine, President and Owner of John Moore Services, is available for interviews to discuss the Seeds of Hope program and other ways the company is helping its hometown during the COVID-19 pandemic, including donations to support Houston medical workers.

ABOUT JOHN MOORE

John Moore Services is Houston’s leading complete home services provider. From humble beginnings as a plumbing company more than 50 years ago, John Moore has developed a service package that considers each and every aspect of your home, including HVAC, electrical, pest control, lawn treatment, restoration, remodeling, and more. Our goal is to fix your immediate problems and prevent them from ever happening again by addressing their root cause. John Moore has long been the name Houstonians call upon for reliable service and quality results that ultimately save the day – and last for years to come. For more information about the company, visit www.johnmooreservices.com.