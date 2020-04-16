Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan Applauds Mail-in Ballot Decision  

Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan applauded the decision by District Judge Tim Sulak to issue a temporary injunction allowing all voters at risk of contracting the coronavirus if they vote in person to ask for a mail-in ballot.

Judge Sulak said he would issue the injunction during a hearing ¾ held by video conference to ensure social distancing ¾ about whether Texas election law allows voters to vote by mail because of a “likelihood . . . of injuring the voter’s health,” during the ongoing and likely long lasting Coronavirus pandemic.

“I am grateful that Judge Sulak recognizes the need to protect our citizens from this dangerous pandemic while protecting their right to vote,” said Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan. “As we outlined in our friend of the court brief, requiring millions of people to vote in person, in sometimes small cramped spaces where social distancing is impossible with poll workers who are vulnerable themselves, is a prescription to spread COVID-19 exponentially.”

Judge Sulak cited the need for clarity in the application of the law and uniformity across the state. His official order has not yet been issued.

The lawsuit was filed by the Texas Democratic Party and individual voters who sought to vote by mail because of the coronavirus outbreak. The League of Women Voters of Texas and other nonprofits, joined the lawsuit. County Attorney Vince Ryan filed a friend of court brief seeking to allow all voters at risk of contracting the coronavirus to vote by mail.

“A letter issued by the Attorney General’s Office in opposition of the ruling indicates this will be a long battle,” added Ryan. “We look forward to a final decision in favor of the health and safety of the people of Harris County.”