Rep. Gary Gates Announces Second Distribution Of Free Care Packets Containing Preventative Supplies For Residents

Richmond, TX – Representative Gary Gates announced today that he will again be staging two drive-through pickup stations for essential supplies across House District 28, this Friday April 17th. This extension of the program is in response to the overwhelming need seen at the last distribution, where over 1000 residents were able to receive essential items.

Each location will be distributing the following items:

Care Packet (one bag per family while supplies last)

Surgical Masks (2 Masks)

Hand Sanitizer (1 bottle)

Gloves (1 Pair)

Disinfectant Spray (1 bottle)

Toilet Paper (2 rolls)

KN95 Masks (for first responders, at risk individuals, and persons in front-line jobs)

Drive through distribution will take place at the following locations on April 17, 2020:

Fri, April 17, 12:00pm-2:30pm

Tompkins High School

4400 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Fri, April 17, 4:00pm–6:00pm

Gallery Furniture

7227 W Grand Pkwy S, Richmond, TX 77407

“I’m happy to announce that we will again be handing out free bags with preventative items for constituents this Friday” said Representative Gates. “Last week we were able to provide preventative items to over 1000 residents in need of these essentials. We are continuing to donate these items to our first responders as well and are working hard to meet the growing need for protective equipment in the district.”

