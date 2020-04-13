Oakbend Medical Group Opens Second Drive-Thru Covid-19 Testing Site

New site to open in Wharton, Texas

Richmond, Texas…OakBend Medical Group will be opening its second COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The new site will be in Wharton, Texas at the OakBend Medical Center -Wharton Hospital Campus. The site will be set up in the front parking area of the hospital at 10141 US Hwy 59 Rd., Wharton, Texas 77488

Drive-thru hours are 9-12 Monday – Friday. In order to be tested, the following steps must be taken:

Initial criteria for the Covid-19 Testing will require a Telehealth visit, to schedule a Telehealth visit call 281-238-7870 The patient will be screened during the Telehealth visit for criteria that suggests a possible positive Covid-19

Criteria for Covid-19 Testing

Patients must have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) AND have one of the following risk factors:

Older than 65 years old

People who have serious underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease/asthma, HIV, immunocompromised)

Healthcare workers with suspected exposure

The patient will be further interviewed for demographic information and past medical and social history information The patient will arrive at the testing site and give first and last name as well as date of birth to the testing coordinator and the information will be verified. The patient must have proper photo identification in order to proceed with testing. The patient specimen will be collected while the patient remains in the vehicle. Patient must arrive by car or truck. No patients on bikes will be tested. The patient specimen may be obtained by Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, and/or Sputum Test Results take 24-48 hours and a call will be made to read the results

Pricing:

Telehealth visit pricing:

Commercial/Self-pay patients that do not have Medicare or Medicaid will be charged a fee $40 Medicare/Medicaid will be charged to the insurance.

Patient must provide insurance information at the time of the initial phone call.

The patient’s insurance will be verified prior to the Telehealth visit.

COVID-19 Test pricing:

Self-pay patients charged a fee of $100 Medicare/Medicaid/Commercial patients test will be charged to their insurance.

