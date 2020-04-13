City Considering Its Options for City Health Authority

By George Slaughter

Katy officials are considering their options for a city health authority as the city deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Katy, like other cities its size, has in its charter a provision for a city health authority. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Improvement Program, the health authority position is filled by a physician that administers state and local public health laws. These laws include public health law enforcement, quarantine, sanitation enforcement, and vital statistics collection.

At a special city council meeting last week, City Attorney Art Pertile said that while the position is provided for by charter, many cities, Katy among them, defer to their local county health authority. Katy has deferred to the Harris County Health Authority.

But the city is looking at the idea of having its own health authority, and on Monday the city council was scheduled to designate someone in that role before the item was pulled from the agenda. Mayor Pro Tem and Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris, who pulled the item, said city officials are still in discussions with Dr. Joe Anzaldua, who also serves as health authority for the cities of Missouri City, Stafford, and Sugar Land.

The city can choose either to remain as it is, working through the county, or to hire a local physician for the job. Harris said city officials are working well with county officials and the idea of having a city health authority is being considered as a long-term option after the coronavirus pandemic has been resolved.

Harris said the current sentiment is not have a “knee-jerk” reaction to the question.

Katy Police Department Captain Byron Woytek, who manages the city’s emergency operations center, is working with Mayor Bill Hastings, City Administrator Byron Hebert, Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Goedecker, Police Chief Noe Diaz, and Fire Chief Russell Wilson on the issue.

