An Overview of 888sport Betting App for Android & iOS Smartphones

888sport was established as a casino and poker operator which further expanded as a sports betting operator too, in 2008. 888sport doesn’t promote shady business tactics, like what you have heard about other sports betting apps and sites.

They are known for their white marketing strategy and have obtained a license in the US, Spain, Italy, Sweden, UK, and other countries. Furthermore, the company is also listed on the London stock exchange.

The betters can either use the official website to place their bets or use the live bet app for 888sport that is more convenient than the website. You can register a free account on the site if you are still not a member.

888sports betting app is available for both iPhone and Android operating systems, it makes it a lot easier for betters to place their bets, check the betting status and have complete control over their account through the app.

888sport app offers a better and compact mobile betting experience to its users, there’s no need to sit in front of your desktop whenever you have to place bets. The overall user interface is slightly different than that of desktop, but it is designed in such a way to keep things less cluttered and more simple.

The mobile site and mobile app are optimized for smartphones consuming less memory and less space, this doesn’t force you to delete data in case you run out of space, 888sport consumes little storage on the device.

Registration process

If you haven’t registered an account yet, head over to the website and register an account in a couple of minutes. You will have to complete three steps where you will have to provide your name, address, date of birth, gender.

Make sure you read the terms and conditions and accept them. In the final step, users can select an easy to remember username and a strong password which will be required when you want to log into your account.

Open the email that you have used during the registration process, confirm your account by clicking on the verification link you receive in the email. You can now use the credentials and log into your account to start live betting.

888sports app on Apple iOS

The 888sports betting app on iOS has a less cluttered and more straightforward user interface that makes live betting a lot easier as compared to other betting apps. All of the necessary features including bet slip and options are available, you just have to scroll down the screen.

All of the popular sports events of the day are listed already, where the biggest live events are pinned at the top of the app’s home screen. You will also be able to go to the mobile website of 888sport which has exactly the same user interface, but having the app installed on your device makes things a lot easier.

The Android Version of 888sport

Android version of the 888sport betting app is similar to that of the iPhone. The app can be downloaded from the official website of 888sport, as it is not available on the Google Play store. While installing the app, you must grant permission to install apps from third party sources, which most of you must have enabled already.

Key Features of the 888sport Mobile Betting App

The key features of the app are similar in both iOS and Android versions, here are some of the features listed below:

Menu: straightforward and organized

Search Box: Can be used to search for markets, sports, teams and more with a few taps.

Live stream: This feature can be used to watch the matches and bet accordingly.

Live betting: The prominent feature that allows you to place bets on live matches such as football, basketball, horse racing.

Cash Out: You can either lock in your profit or cut your losses before an event is finished.

Some more features that make the app stand out among its competitors:

Bet Slip: The bet slip feature is essential for users as it let them observe the ongoing bets and the ones that have been settled already. All of the information is presented in an organized way making it easier for the user to understand the bet slip.

Bet Now: This button takes you directly to the betting market you can check out the live-bets and pre-match bets.

Bet History: The bets that have been settled already are displayed here, this feature gives you an insight into the bets place by you in the past.

Mode of Payment: There are multiple ways a user can load cash in the app. 888sport app supports PayPal, visa, Neteller, Skrill, wire transfer and more.

Cash Out: This feature is a privilege to betters who don’t want to suffer losses. 888sport app allows you to cash out on live matches, this feature can be found in the mobile app visiting the bet slip on the mobile app and selecting the cash out button which is in the lower-left corner of the bet slip.

Mobile Website Version of 888sport

If you are cautious about downloading apps from third party sources, since the app is not available on the play store, you can use the mobile site version of the app which has every feature that exists in the mobile app.

Over the years, 888sport mobile site has been optimized for mobile browsers and provides a seamless performance to its users. Furthermore, you don’t have to download any apps just in case your device lacks storage.

The layout is slightly different than that of the desktop site as the mobile site is designed keeping in mind the mobile app’s user interface. The main menu can be retracted by tapping on the hamburger icons at the top left corner of the screen.

Mobile version or Mobile App?

The mobile site version is much faster as compared to the mobile app version and you don’t have to tweak in your device’s security settings or grant any additional permissions while using the 888sport betting mobile site.

If your device doesn’t have space, using the mobile site version is a better option as you don’t have to compromise with the necessary data on your device by removing it. No additional space or memory is required to use the mobile site other than the browser’s obvious CPU consumption.

Device Compatibility

The app was designed considering all of the users as some might be using a low-end device and some might be using a high-end device. 888sport app consumes very little resources on your device and works on almost every device that runs on Android, and iOS.

If you own an android device, check out if your device is:

Running on Android version 4.0 or above

Has at least 1 GB of RAM

It should have free storage.

If these requirements are met, you can go ahead and download the application for your android device. If you have registered for an account already, you just have to launch the app and use your login details to get inside the app.

System requirements for the iOS version

If you own an Apple device, you need to have:

IOS version 8.0 or above

Free space for installation (at least 10 MB)

Frequently Asked Questions Related to 888sport Mobile App

Can I place live bets through the app?

Yes, you can place live bets using the 888sport mobile app, this is one of the features of the app we discussed above.

Can I create a new account through the app, different from my desktop account?

No, first of all, there is no need to do so as your desktop account credentials are similar to that of mobile, the only change is of the platform, user details are not changed. You can create a new account if you wish but there is no need to create a separate account for two different platforms.

Are transactions on the mobile app faster than on the desktop site?

There’s no difference as the process of the transaction depends upon the mode of transaction you are using, usually, bank transfers take time while using Paypal will take around 10 minutes.

Final Verdict

888sport mobile betting app makes it easier for betters to organize, observe and place a new bet with a few taps. There’s no need to turn on the computer or laptop every time, the mobile app gives you the flexibility to keep a track of your bets and place new bets from anywhere.

Overall, the app has an appealing user interface and a smooth user experience which won’t disappoint you. The app can be downloaded from the official website of 888sport for free.