Sen. Cruz Applauds Trump Administration’s ‘Democratic Framework for Venezuela’

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement commending the Trump administration’s proposal to form a transitional government in Venezuela:

“Today’s announcement provides a path for moving forward in Venezuela, which is important for American national security, for the region, and for the Venezuelan people who have suffered at the hands of Nicolas Maduro. The COVID-19 outbreak threatens to overwhelm Venezuela’s health system, which has already been devastated by the corruption of him and his cronies, and cause turmoil in neighboring counties like Colombia, and I commend the Trump administration for expeditiously moving to accelerate a political transition given the crisis. It is now incumbent upon the Maduro regime to finally relinquish power and immediately begin a government transition in which power is returned to the Venezuelan people.

“As these negotiations advance, we must ensure human rights are protected and violators are held accountable. I call upon all Venezuelan officials to immediately secure the release of all Americans unjustly held in Venezuela, including the CITGO6. I will continue working with the Trump administration and my colleagues in the Senate to facilitate a smooth transition, including on the basis of these conditions.”

