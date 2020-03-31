Katy ISD’s Early Intervention Program to Receive its First Permanent Home  

KATY [March 30, 2020] – For 15 years, the L.D. Robinson Pavilion was grounds for the Katy Independent School District FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo and other CTE events. However, come January 2021 the complex will look nothing like an arena. Tonight, the Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved the building to be re-designed as a new centralized location for the District’s Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) Project Teach Your Kids Early (TYKE) program.

The current 25,000 square foot facility will be renovated to provide expanded space for the ECI Project TYKE program that serves one of the District’s most vulnerable student populations — children from birth to 36 months with developmental delays or disabilities. Currently, the program is being housed in three portable buildings, utilizing six classrooms, just west of the Katy ISD Opportunity Awareness Center.

“The ECI Project TYKE has been a part of Katy ISD for over 32 years. Area parents, pediatricians and hospitals have long referred their children to our program,” said ECI Program Director Martha Aki. “Though the program has been housed at various locations throughout the years, to see the approval of a new home for our families and children will be a great opportunity to continue providing early intervention services to our future Katy ISD students,” added Aki.

ECI Project TYKE provides services to over 400 families. The purpose of early intervention is to lessen the effects of a child’s disability. Services are designed to identify and meet a child’s needs in five developmental areas: physical, cognitive, communication, social, emotional and adaptive development. ECI programs and/or services are proven to be most effective when started as soon as the delay or disability is identified. Since its inception, over 15,000 children have received early intervention services through Katy ISD’s Project TYKE.

For more information about the program, call 281-237-6647.

Photo Gallery for Project TYKE