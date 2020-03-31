Katy ISD School Board Postpones Election to November

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees Monday night voted to postpone its school board election until November.

The vote came in response to a COVID-19-related proclamation issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 18. In that proclamation, Abbott gave local jurisdictions with elections in May, such as the school district, the option of postponing those elections until November. Abbott said he encourages postponement so communities can focus on addressing COVID-19 issues.

“All this does is put a pause button on the timeline,” Justin Graham, the district’s general counsel, said. “There will not be any changes to the ballot or additional candidates allowed to enter the election.”

Here are the dates for the postponed school board election:

Voter registration deadline is October 5.

Deadline to submit for a ballot by mail (ABBM) is October 23.

Early voting is October 19-30.

Positions 3, 4, and 5 are up for election. Graham said the incumbents seeking reelection will remain on the board until November, and those who win election will serve two-and-a-half year term.

Position 4 incumbent Courtney Doyle, who serves as the board president, is not standing for reelection. She said Monday that she would be happy to continue in her role until the election takes place. Leah Marie Wilson, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force, will face Michael Dillard, who works in human resources, for the position 4 seat.

Vann, the position 3 incumbent, is running opposed. Lacy, the position 5 incumbent, will face Greg Schulte, an engineer and project manager.

The Katy City Council on March 23 voted to postpone its municipal election to November. Two of the three incumbents on the city ballot have contested races. The City of Fulshear did not vote to postpone, Graham said, because it had no contested council races.

