Health Care Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Spring Branch Community Health Center Patients & Employees Have Been Advised

(Houston, TX) It was confirmed today, that an individual health care worker at Spring Branch Community Health Center (SBCHC) at 19333 Clay Road in Katy, tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Two weeks ago, the employee arrived to work and reported not feeling well. SBCHC’s Chief Medical Officer determined the employee should return home and has remained there since that time.

Late last week, the employee was tested for Coronavirus. On Sunday, March 29, 2020, we were informed the employee tested positive for the virus. Within minutes of being informed of the results, SBCHC contacted local health authorities. We are cooperating fully with multiple jurisdictions to conduct a thorough public health investigation.

On Sunday night, we also started contacting all of our staff and the patients who had come in contact with the employee. We advised the patients and workers who may have been exposed to the employee to self-quarantine for two weeks. Additionally, we have temporarily closed the West Houston location to disinfect the entire clinic.

“Our mission at Spring Branch is to create a healthier community for all. And that has not changed. Our health center will continue to take all the necessary steps to protect our patients and staff while still doing our best to meet the healthcare needs of our community,” said Marlen J. Trujillo, PhD – Chief Executive Officer of Spring Branch Community Health Center.

In an effort to minimize staff and patient exposure to the Coronavirus, SBCHC has continued its implementation of Telemedicine visits across all of its six clinics. We will continue to be in contact with our patients by phone to take precautionary measures and take all actions requested by health authorities in multiple jurisdictions in Harris County.