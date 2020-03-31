Brewster County Extends Hotel Closures in Big Bend Region Until April 9th

Alpine, Texas – (March 31st, 2020)

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend have received notice that due to the Covid-19 pandemic; Brewster county officials have voted to extend their hotel/motel/RV Parks/short-term rental and campground closures for an additional 7 days ending April 9th, effective beginning March 30th, 2020. The closure may be extended again if deemed necessary by local officials at the end of the 7-day period. As of this Press Release, no confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been found in Brewster County.

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend advise any guests who had planned to visit the area to check with their respective lodging partners regarding cancellation procedures. Other businesses have been affected with restaurants offering “to go” orders only and bars are still under closure instructions.

For the most up to date information regarding Brewster County during this emergency situation, please go to visitbigbend.com or check our Facebook page and Twitter feed.