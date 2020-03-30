Thousands More Participate in Katy ISD Free Meals More Sites Open for the District’s Third Week of Distribution  

KATY [March 29, 2020] – Just this week, 123,286 Katy area children received both breakfast and lunch through the Katy Independent School District Grab and Go Meals Program. As the Katy community follows guidance regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, Katy ISD is committed to ensuring Katy children stay healthy by receiving the needed nutrients through these meals. During its third week of operations, Katy ISD will move one meal distribution site and add an additional school to expand its assistance. Hot entrees will continue to be part of the lunch menu, and the meals will remain in a grab and go style.

“Katy ISD Food Services is working hard to provide consistent, nutritious meals to children during this time,” said Katy ISD Executive Director of Nutrition and Food Services Donna Pittenger. “I am very proud of the staff, and how quickly they adapted, stepped up and helped carry this program forward.”

As a reminder, grab and go breakfast and lunches are available to all Katy area children, 18 and under, free of charge. Individuals will not be asked for proof of residency nor identification. The meals are served at the campuses listed below from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. All meals can be picked up the curbside outside the campuses’ covered walkway area, where buses pickup and drop off students. Families will not be able to enter the campus during the meal service.

Meal ‘Grab and Go’ Locations

Bear Creek Elementary

Cinco Ranch High School*

Golbow Elementary

Hutsell Elementary

Mayde Creek High School*

Memorial Parkway Elementary

Paetow High School

Schmalz Elementary

Sundown Elementary: 20100 Saums Rd., Katy, TX 77449

West Memorial Elementary: 22605 Provincial Blvd., Katy, TX 77450

Williams Elementary: 3900 S. Peek Rd., Katy, TX 77450

Tompkins High School: 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy, TX 77494

*Beginning Monday, March 30, curbside meal service will move from Mayde Creek Elementary to Mayde Creek High School and Cinco Ranch High School will begin distributing “grab and go” meals.