AG Paxton Files Brief to Enforce Governor’s Executive Order Halting Unnecessary Medical Procedures, Including Abortions

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed a brief in a United States District Court in Austin to enforce Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA 09) postponing any unnecessary medical procedures to preserve desperately needed medical supplies for the health care professionals combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Despite Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA 09), some abortion providers continue to perform elective abortions and use up personal protective equipment needed by health care professionals treating patients with COVID-19.

“Medical professionals are in dire need of supplies, and abortion providers who refuse to follow state law are demonstrating a clear disregard for Texans suffering from this medical crisis,” said Attorney General Paxton. “All Texans must work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. My office will continue to defend Governor Abbott’s Order to ensure that supplies and personal protective gear reach the hardworking medical professionals who need it the most during this health crisis.”

