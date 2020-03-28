HHSC Temporarily Waives Renewal Requirements for Medicaid, SNAP Clients During COVID-19 Crisis

Texas Also Waives SNAP Interview Requirements

AUSTIN – Texas Health and Human Services announced today SNAP and Medicaid benefit renewals currently due will automatically be renewed so existing clients can maintain continuity of coverage during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“During this difficult time, we’re making sure Texans in need continue to receive their food and medical benefits without the added worry of having to renew their coverage in the midst of a crisis,” said Wayne Salter, HHS Deputy Executive Commissioner for Access and Eligibility Services.

To ensure benefits continue, Texas requested and received federal approval to automatically extend benefits for recipients who were up for renewal. Renewing the SNAP and Medicaid applications automatically means that those who were up for a renewal do not have to call or complete their renewal to receive continuous coverage. SNAP and Medicaid benefits are extended until further notice, and Texas HHS will continue to provide updates to the public during the coming months.

Additionally, as authorized by section 2302 of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Texas is also waiving interview requirements for households applying for SNAP. As part of that, households are not required to complete an interview before approval if identity has been verified and mandatory verification steps are completed.

Waiving interview requirements means people do not have to come into an office or call the agency about their application or renewal, and HHS can process applications as they are received and make eligibility determinations faster.

Administered by Texas HHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas, with monthly benefits worth nearly $400 million.

Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that provides health coverage to 4.6 million Texas children, pregnant women, parents of eligible children, people with disabilities, and older Texans who need nursing home care.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.